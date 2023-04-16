Exploitation of an elderly person

Charges filed

By R. L. Thompson

For many older adults they depend on their family to take care of them in their sunset years. According to an affidavit filed by Okemah Police Chief Patrick Williams which led to criminal charges being filed in District Court in Okfuskee County, an elderly person was allegedly exploited instead of being cared for by their family.

According to the affidavit, Okemah Police Chief Patrick Williams, along with other officers, was executing a search warrant at 409 West Fig when he made contact with a 66 year old resident of the home. The resident reported to Chief Williams that she was confined to the basement of the house by her son, Scott Anthony Payne and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Nicole Payne. She reported that she was living on anything she could have delivered or cooked in a microwave and kept stored in a small refrigerator. The affidavit states she had been moved out of her upstairs bedroom and into the basement.

Chief Williams stated in the affidavit, after speaking to the resident of the home, he found her to be very sound in mind and in spirits. She reported to Chief Williams the only one who took care of her was her 15 year old grandson, when his dad would allow him to check on her.

She stated she had been placed in the basement without the use of the rest of the house and shut off from any contact with the outside world.

She stated her son, whom she had asked to come and live with her for help and support, brought with him Lisa Nicole Payne, whom she did not know. Payne also brought her two kids whom the resident reported she was supporting against her will.

The resident reported that her body was slowly deteriorating. She stated she had lost 40 pounds in the last two months. According to the affidavit, she stated she is a diabetic and felt helpless to the point where she was struggling with the will to live due to her confinement.

She reported all of the bills are in her name and she is supplying a vehicle for her son. She was unaware of what was going on in the rest of the house due to her confinement. The affidavit stated that she is repeatedly asked for money and feels like if she does not give her son the money, he will get violent with her.

She told Chief Williams that she was afraid to sleep and go anywhere because she felt like she needed to protect her belongings and if she left the property, her belongings would be stolen by her son and daughter-in-law.

The affidavit records that Chief Williams contact EMS after his conversation with her. EMS took her vital signs and felt she needed to be transferred to the ER for further evaluation due to being a diabetic and her blood sugar level was in the 500’s and her blood pressure was extremely high.

At that time, Chief Williams placed Lisa Nicole Payne in restraints and informed her that she was under arrest for extortion and neglect of the elderly.

The affidavit also states, her son Scott who was arrested due to a recent altercation of domestic violence which led to this investigation, would be charged with the same crime. He was already in custody for the domestic violence abuse.

Felony charges were filed in District Court in Okfuskee County on April 6 against Lisa Nicole Payne. Payne was charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. The crime is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to 10 years imprisonment.