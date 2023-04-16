OKFB to host second-annual 4-H and FFA legislative camp June 27-28

Oklahoma Farm Bureau is set to host Capitol Camp June 27-28 at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Capitol Camp, formerly known as the Youth Legislative Experience, will bring together high school juniors and seniors from 4-H and FFA to learn about the Oklahoma legislative process and how a bill becomes a law.

“Capitol Camp is a fantastic opportunity for students to learn firsthand about the policymaking process in the same seats as our state legislators,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We hope attending this event will spark students’ interest in public policy and help them understand the importance of our state’s legislative process.”

During the two-day experience, students will write and discuss legislation through committee work and floor sessions as part of a mock legislature in the actual legislative chambers of the Oklahoma state Capitol.

Capitol Camp attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and network with state lawmakers and other leaders throughout the event.

Interested students can apply to attend at okfb.news/CapitolCamp. Applications close April 1. For questions or more information, contact Caylie Holman at (405) 523-2300.