Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Organization’s New Deputy Director

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is pleased to announce Shawn Kirkland has been appointed as the organization’s new Deputy Director effective immediately.

A lengthy internal interview process concluded this week for the position of the Deputy Director, with agency leadership committing to ODVA staff to an internal hire for the vacancy. With the assistance and approval of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission, Shawn Kirkland, previously the Director of Homes for ODVA, has been selected for the role.

Kirkland has served as the Director of Homes for ODVA for nearly four years, where he was responsible for providing administrative direction and general oversight of daily operations for all seven ODVA veterans’ centers. Prior to joining ODVA in 2015, Mr. Kirkland served as a Long-Term Care Administrator for a privately owned company in southern Oklahoma. Kirkland holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Health Sciences from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and is a licensed Long Term Care Administrator.

Mr. Kirkland currently serves on the Board of Directors for Leading Age Oklahoma, whose membership consists exclusively of not-for-profit providers. The membership comprises over 100 providers of aging services, all mission-driven organizations providing services and housing for the elderly in Oklahoma.

“I look forward to continuing my commitment to serve the veterans of Oklahoma”, Kirkland said Friday, “Working alongside the wonderful staff at ODVA to fulfill our mission day in and day out has been an amazing experience, and I am honored and blessed to step into this new role with the whole team by my side.”

“Shawn is the perfect choice to fill the position of Deputy Director.” said Greg Slavonic, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Interim Executive Director. “Once I reported aboard it soon became apparent Shawn’s experience, knowledge, integrity, and character made him the perfect choice to fill the position of Deputy Director. I look forward with working with him to continue to make the necessary improvements at ODVA.”