A memorial service for Thomas Dale Fairres Sr. will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Thomas Dale Fairres Sr. was born March 10, 1955 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Margie (Smith) Fairres and Thomas Youl Fairres. He passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at his home in Castle, Oklahoma at the age of 68.

Dale married Cheryl Lynn LeMay on October 2, 1971 in Pampas, Mexico. He worked in the oilfield and as a welder most of his life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Curtis Fairres; two grandsons, Justin Strunk and Michael LeMay and one granddaughter, Maranda LeMay Whittle.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Fairres; three daughters, Goldie Strunk (Shane Thomas) of Okemah, Diamond and Derek Williams of Wetumka and Charity Lynn Fairres of McLoud; one son, Bub Fairres; siblings, Linda and Mikey Wells of Sapulpa, Richard Fairres and Francine Lowe of Okemah; three sister in laws, Lucretia LeMay and Rita McGraw and Jo Lynn Fairres; grandchildren, Sutton and Brantlee Williams, Tyleigh LeMay, Miley Fairres, Emalyn Whittle, Cherokee and Cheyenne Williams and Larry Dale Fairres; nephews, Todd, Kurt, Larry and Johnny Fairres, Kevin and Michael Wells, Vince Tillery and Culley Lowe and nieces, Shannon Tillery, Natasha Fullbright, Shawna Todd and Latoya Lowe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Todd, Kurt and Bub Fairres, Derek Williams and Shane Thomas.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. David Hamilton.

