Robin Rex Goode

Robin Rex Goode born March 12, 1958 passed away Sunday April 9, 2023. Robin grew up in Okemah OK and later moved to Tulsa OK, where he resided for many years. Robin was preceded in death by his father Orvil Goode, mother Eileen Goode, sister Dianna Goode, and brother Terry Goode. Robin is survived by sister Sherry Goode-Early of Edmond OK, brother Gerald Goode of Okemah OK, and several nieces and nephews. Robin worked as a groundskeeper for an apartment complex in Tulsa. Robin was a retired veteran from the U.S. Navy where he was an Airman stationed in Jacksonville Florida. Robin attended several Baptist churches throughout his lifetime and knew the Lord as his personal savior. Robin will be greatly missed. Services will be at Little Cemetery on April 17th at 11am.