Jimmy Buckley
Jimmy Buckley
Jimmy Buckley was born August 13, 1948 in Weleetka, Oklahoma to Henry and Lizzie (Fish) Buckley in Weleetka, Oklahoma. He passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Tulsa at the age of 74.
Jimmy was a resident of Henryetta, Oklahoma and a graduate of Weleetka High School. He and Linda Bible were married February 23, 1971. Jimmy enjoyed mechanic work, Alabama Football, fishing and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; sisters, Marie Buckley, Lenora Wiley and Angela Golden and brothers, Johnny Buckley, Solomon Buckley, Vincent Buckley and Charlie Buckley.
Survivors include his son, Jimmy Buckley, II, daughters, Prima Epperson and husband Billy Shawn of Lake City, Texas and Ruth Buckley and husband Kevin McNac of Henryetta; two brothers, Johnas Buckley of Okmulgee and Frankie Buckley of Virginia and 5 grandchildren.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Oklahoma.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tristian Lay, B.J. Buckley, Austin Asbury, Charley Buckley, Anthony Fish, Curtis Smith and Johnas Holahta.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jimmy Buckley please visit our Sympathy Store.