Funeral services for Jimmy Buckley will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Buckley / Fish Family Cemetery near Weleetka. Wake services will be Friday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home chapel.

Jimmy Buckley was born August 13, 1948 in Weleetka, Oklahoma to Henry and Lizzie (Fish) Buckley in Weleetka, Oklahoma. He passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Tulsa at the age of 74.

Jimmy was a resident of Henryetta, Oklahoma and a graduate of Weleetka High School. He and Linda Bible were married February 23, 1971. Jimmy enjoyed mechanic work, Alabama Football, fishing and hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; sisters, Marie Buckley, Lenora Wiley and Angela Golden and brothers, Johnny Buckley, Solomon Buckley, Vincent Buckley and Charlie Buckley.

Survivors include his son, Jimmy Buckley, II, daughters, Prima Epperson and husband Billy Shawn of Lake City, Texas and Ruth Buckley and husband Kevin McNac of Henryetta; two brothers, Johnas Buckley of Okmulgee and Frankie Buckley of Virginia and 5 grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Oklahoma.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tristian Lay, B.J. Buckley, Austin Asbury, Charley Buckley, Anthony Fish, Curtis Smith and Johnas Holahta.

