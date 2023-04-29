Child Care Bill Aimed at Supporting Families, Workforce Needs and Small Businesses Heads to Governor’s Desk

Bill Author Says the Measure is a “Common Sense” Solution to Real Problems Families Face Navigating Overburdened Child Care System

OKLAHOMA CITY –A bill by freshman Tulsa State Representative Suzanne Schreiber, aimed at easing the burden Oklahoma families face accessing child care in order to stay in the workforce, cleared the full senate today and is headed to the Governor’s desk, and with his signature, will become law.

The measure, House Bill 2452, aims to cut unnecessary red tape in the licensing of family home child cares across the state. Doing so, Representative Schreiber said, ensures these businesses can operate efficiently and safely in order to keep their doors open to the families that rely on consistent and quality care for their children while they are at work.

“Addressing these issues will ensure the growth and sustainability of this important sector of Oklahoma’s economy while at the same time send a message to Oklahoma families that we are working for common sense solutions to the real problems they face staying in the workforce.” Representative Schreiber said. “Often the biggest barrier for Oklahomans to stay in the workforce is a lack of consistent and affordable childcare, so when we support these small businesses by cutting red tape we support the sector that is critical to all workforce needs.

“I’m encouraged by the bi-partisan support and the excitement we’re generating with these bills.” Schreiber said. House Bill 2452 has had strong bipartisan support throughout the legislative process. “Its passage is a testament to the importance on focusing on and addressing real problems facing Oklahoma families.” Schreiber said.

“I came to this capitol building looking to be a problem solver for the issues that Oklahomans care about the most. Removing barriers for not only Oklahoma businesses, but also for the Oklahoma families who rely on consistent and quality child care, is a common sense solution that I’m proud to have shepherded through the legislature in my first legislative session,” she said.