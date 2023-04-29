OU to Celebrate the Class of 2023

NORMAN, OKLA. – The University of Oklahoma will honor the achievements of the Class of 2023 in a university-wide Commencement ceremony and 24 individual convocation ceremonies.

All Class of 2023 graduation candidates and their guests are invited to attend the Commencement ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Pageantry and tradition will be prominently displayed throughout the ceremony, which serves as a time for graduates to celebrate the culmination of their OU experience.

In addition to the Commencement ceremony, each degree-granting college at OU will host a convocation ceremony where graduates will be individually recognized, have their pictures taken and their diploma covers presented by their deans. Locations and times have been assigned to each college, and all ceremonies will be livestreamed. Additional information is available at ou.edu/commencement.

To enjoy the complete graduation experience, graduates are strongly encouraged to attend both the Commencement ceremony and their college convocation ceremony.

College of Allied Health – Communication Sciences and Disorders and Nutritional Sciences

Saturday, May 13 | 10 a.m.

Baugh Auditorium, Oklahoma Christian University, 2501 E. Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Direct questions to Wade Hensley at (405) 271-6588 or Wade-Hensley@ouhsc.edu.

College of Allied Health – Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences

Saturday, May 13 | 1 p.m.

Baugh Auditorium, Oklahoma Christian University, 2501 E. Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Direct questions to Wade Hensley at (405) 271-6588 or Wade-Hensley@ouhsc.edu.

Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture

Saturday, May 13 | 9 a.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Camille Germany at (405) 325-6102 or germany@ou.edu.

Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences – Humanities and Natural Sciences

Saturday, May 13 | 4 p.m.

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Kaitlyn Armon at (405) 325-4411 or DFCASsuccess@ou.edu.

Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences – Professional Programs and Social Sciences

Saturday, May 13 | 7:30 p.m.

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Kaitlyn Armon at (405) 325-4411 or DFCASsuccess@ou.edu.

College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences

Sunday, May 14 | 12:30 p.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Aisha Owusu at (405) 325-3095 or aso@ou.edu.

Michael F. Price College of Business

Saturday, May 13 | 12:30 p.m.

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Christine Frank at (405) 325-2500 or cfrank@ou.edu.

College of Dentistry – Doctor of Dental Surgery

Sunday, May 14 | 12:30 p.m.

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Jaden Osborn at (405) 271-2870 or jaden-osborn@ouhsc.edu.

College of Dentistry – Dental Hygiene

Sunday, May 14 | 3:30 p.m.

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Jaden Osborn at (405) 271-2870 or jaden-osborn@ouhsc.edu.

Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy

Saturday, May 13 | 9 a.m.

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Annette Moran at (405) 325-4005 or brynto18@ou.edu.

Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education

Saturday, May 13 | 12:30 p.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Melanie Schneider at (405) 325-4844 or mschneider@ou.edu.

Gallogly College of Engineering

Saturday, May 13 | 9 a.m.

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Jeff Biggerstaff at (405) 325-4724 or jglidus@ou.edu.

Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts

Saturday, May 13 | 7:30 p.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Patrick Stauffer at (405) 325-6752 or pvstauffer@ou.edu.

Health Sciences Center Graduate College

Saturday, May 13 | 2 p.m.

David L. Boren Student Union, 1106 N. Stonewall Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73117

Direct questions to Annie Smith at (405) 271-2085 or Annie-N-Smith@ouhsc.edu.

David L. Boren College of International Studies

Saturday, May 13 | 4 p.m.

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Tracy Holloway at (405) 325-1429 or tracyholloway@ou.edu.

Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Saturday, May 13 | 4 p.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Kathy Sawyer at (405) 325-5226 or ksawyer@ou.edu.

College of Law – Juris Doctorate

Sunday, May 14 | 3:30 p.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Deah Caldwell at (405) 325-2011 or deahcaldwell@ou.edu.

College of Law – Master of Legal Studies

Sunday, May 14 | 6:30 p.m.

Howard McCasland Field House, 151 W. Brooks St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Deah Caldwell at (405) 325-2011 or deahcaldwell@ou.edu.

College of Medicine

Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m.

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Kenny Vermilion at (405) 271-2316 or kendall-vermilion@ouhsc.edu.

Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing

Sunday, May 14 | 2 p.m.

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Jessica Thompson at (405) 371-2402, ext. 49210 or Jessica-thompson@ouhsc.edu.

College of Professional and Continuing Studies

Saturday, May 13 | 12:30 p.m.

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Missy Mitchell at (405) 325-2823 or mjmitchell@ou.edu.

College of Pharmacy

Saturday, May 20 | 10 a.m.

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73019

Direct questions to Trisha Wilhelm at (405) 271-6598 or patricia-wilhelm@ouhsc.edu.

Hudson College of Public Health

Saturday, May 13 | 10 a.m.

National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111

Direct questions to Paije Fauser at (405) 271-2308 or Paije-Fauser@ouhsc.edu.

OU-Tulsa

Tuesday, May 9 | 7 p.m.

Donald W. Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa, 3208 E. 8th St., Tulsa, OK 74104

Direct questions to Tracy Kennedy at (918) 660-3316 or tkennedy@ou.edu.

For more information on OU’s Commencement and convocation ceremonies, visit ou.edu/commencement or emailcommencement@ou.edu.