Wildlife Fishing Report April 24

CENTRAL

Arcadia: April 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and worms around points and rocks. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around dam and points. Report submitted by Mark Murray,game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: April 23. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass, blue catfish, and channel catfish fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, dam, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around dam and rocks. Walleye fair on spoons and worms around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: April 24. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around riprap and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and sassy shad around main lake and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County

Stanley Draper: April 24. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, shallows, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: April 25. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on hot dogs, punch bait, and worms around main lake and points. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: April 24. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and worms around shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait around points and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs around standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. Channel catfish fair on worms around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass excellent on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around riprap, rocks, sandbar, and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: April 24. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 68°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around rocks, shallows, and standing timber. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: April 24. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, docks, rocks, and shallows. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around riprapand rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 22. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 64°F and murky. Channel catfish good on worms around dam. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around points, rocks, and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs around dam and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: April 22. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 57°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, sunfish, and worms around main lake, riprap, and river channel. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Comments: Boaters should use caution due to low lake levels. Osage Plains boat ramp is closed due to low water. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. White bass excellent on hair jigs and plastic baits around creek channels. Crappie good on minnows, plastic baits, and tube jigs around shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Comments: Gigging activity continues to strong in the creeks. White Bass fishing has heated up in Spavinaw Creek. The Youth Gigging Tournament was held April 21-22 and was a huge success! Crappie activity continues to be strong as the spawn wraps up! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: April 22. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, creek channels, and river mouth. Comments: The cooler temperature that arrived this week has slowed fishing down, but it is still pretty good. Crappie are still moving shallower but are not quite on the bank yet in the main lake. Fish rocky shorelines with brush and structure and slowly retrieve or bounce a jig on the bottom. Black bass are a little finicky after the cold front but are being caught in coves and points with moving baits. Below the dam is slow but when generation is on white bass, hybrids, and catfish can be caught. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: April 22. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around docks, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. White bass excellent on hair jigs, plastic baits, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels. Comments: Crappie action is still hot but slowing from the height of the spawn. White bass activity in the Elk, Spring and Neosho and smaller feeder creeks is as good as it gets! The slow warmup has pushed this later than normal, but NOW is the time to go! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: April 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 66°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits,and spinnerbaits around coves, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and live bait around coves, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: April 24. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: April 22. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 57°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and worms around creek channels, main lake, riprap, and river channel. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on grubs, hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits, shad, and small lures around channels, creek channels, and river channel. Comments: Boaters should use caution due to the low lake levels. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: April 24. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and tube jigs around main lake, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, and worms below the dam, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, shallows, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: April 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structureand shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: April 24. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: April 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 65°F and stained. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around points and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around riprap. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats. Comments: All walleye, sauger, and saugeye less than 18 inches must be released back to the water immediately. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jerk baits around main lake and points. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: April 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 66°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around channels, main lake, and river mouth. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: April 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 66°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORHTWEST

Canton: April 24. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on jigs around dam and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, and minnows around channels, rocks, and shallows. Walleye slow on minnows around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: April 24. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 65°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good around dam. Striped bass hybrids fair to good in deep water. Catfish good along north side of the lake. Crappie fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: April 25. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 65°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on plastic baits around creek channels, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around flats, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait and shad around creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: April 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 67°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on grubs, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around creek channels, river channel, rocks, shallows, and weed beds. Channel catfish good on dough bait, stinkbait, and worms around river channel and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on in-line spinnerbaits and worms around rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: April 21. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 68°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 62°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: April 21. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 69°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds.Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 53°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, PowerBait, and worms around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 21. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 67°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, rocks, shallows, and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: April 25. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 63°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and lipless baits around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. White bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, and lipless baits around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: April 21. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 65°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around creek channels and points. Crappie excellent on plastic baits, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 59°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass and crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, tailwater, and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and spoons around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grass hoppers, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and live shad around channels, coves, docks, and points. Crappie fair on grubs, jigs, and live shad around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been good this week on the north part of the lake. Catfish are biting live shad really well near ledges and channels. Crappie are biting on jigs and minnows near brush piles Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Catfish, Blue good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUITHWEST

Altus-Lugert: April 22. Elevation is 24 ft. below normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Comments: No fishing activity. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 22. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 55°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around main lake and points. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: April 24. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on flukes around dam. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 22. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 56°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around points, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.