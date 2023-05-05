Stalking charges filed
ONL Reporter
Valerie Lynn Means was charged in District Court in Okfuskee County with two counts on March 31. Count one for stalking which is a felony and if found guilty is punishable by imprisonment 0-3 years in the Department of Corrections or by a fine of not more than $5,000, or by both fine and imprisonment.
Count one states that on or between March 7 and March 15, Means willfully, maliciously and repeatedly sent 22 text messages over a period of six days to Nicole Foster in violation of a final order of protection that was filed on January 12 causing Nicole Foster to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed or molested.
Count two is a misdemeanor with is the violation of the protective order. This crime is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail up to one year or a fine of up to $1,000 or both.