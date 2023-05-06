Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Sanders will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah.

Kenneth Wayne Sanders Sr. was born September 21, 1941 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Vernon Thomas Sanders and Hazel Vivian (Chain) Sanders. He passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his home in Okemah at the age of 81.

Kenneth grew up and resided for many years in California before moving to Okemah in 2006. He and Joyce Pauline Ennis were married September 22, 1959 in Lamont, California. Kenneth retired from drywall construction and enjoyed camping, fishing and riding motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Keith Sanders; one grandson, Colby Sanders and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of the home; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Sanders Jr. and wife Donna of Okemah and Kenneth Sanders III and wife Jami of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Steve, Tisa, Lisa, Keith Jr and Zoe Sanders; six great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Joe Steel, Gene Fuller, Tom Minor, Braedon Grammar and Keith Sanders Jr.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Andy Young.

