OU Board of Regents Approves Agreements to Exit the Big 12, Join the SEC

NORMAN, OKLA. – The University of Oklahoma today announced it has approved the necessary contractual agreements with the Big 12 and SEC, permitting the university to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC beginning July 1, 2024.

In February 2023, the Big 12 announced that the conference, OU, and The University of Texas had mutually arrived at exit terms which would amend the existing grant of rights agreement and allow the two schools to exit the Big 12 and join the SEC one year earlier than originally anticipated, subject to the approval of the governing boards for OU and UT.

“The approval of these agreements allows OU to seize our future in this era of change for collegiate athletics,” said OU Board of Regents Chair Natalie Shirley. “I extend my gratitude to President Harroz, Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione, and my fellow Regents for their collaboration on an accelerated exit that is beneficial for our institution, as well as the Big 12 and SEC.”

“The action taken today represents a significant moment for OU, and I thank Chair Shirley, past Chair Keating, and the Board of Regents for their support and foresight in spearheading this process,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “We initiated this transition almost two years ago in anticipation of sweeping changes across the collegiate athletics landscape. Much of what was predicted then has already transpired, some even more rapidly than expected. This positions our university to move with greater momentum into the future.”

The agreements approved today by the OU Board of Regents are the final product of OU, The University of Texas, and the conferences working collaboratively to reach an agreement that is beneficial for all involved.

OU will begin competing in the SEC for the fall 2024 athletics season.