Samuel Holahta
Samuel Holahta
Samuel Holahta was born April 2, 1948 in Okemah, Oklahoma to John and Sarah (Fixico) Holahta. He passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 75.
Sam was a resident of Wyoming for many years before moving back to Okemah. He worked as a carpenter and electrician and enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Holahta; four sisters, Mary Heneha, Judy Yahola, Betty Phillps and Aggie West and two brothers, Eugene and Raymond Holahta.
Survivors include his sister, Helen Frank of Okemah.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Cody Hicks, Byron Hicks, Keeian Heneha, Robert Looney, Michael West, Cameron Hicks and Jacoby Heneha.
Honorary bearers include James and Oscar Hicks, Terry and Justin Yahola, Harvey, Carl and Parnell West, Normand and Earnest Heneha, Charles Fixico, Barton Looney and Timmy Holahta.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jesse Wind and Rev. Grover Wind.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Samuel Holahta please visit our Sympathy Store.