Funeral services for Samuel Holahta will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the High Spring Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Wake services will be Thursday, 7:00 PM also at the church. Interment will follow at the Holahta Family Cemetery of Okemah.

Samuel Holahta was born April 2, 1948 in Okemah, Oklahoma to John and Sarah (Fixico) Holahta. He passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Sam was a resident of Wyoming for many years before moving back to Okemah. He worked as a carpenter and electrician and enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Holahta; four sisters, Mary Heneha, Judy Yahola, Betty Phillps and Aggie West and two brothers, Eugene and Raymond Holahta.

Survivors include his sister, Helen Frank of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Cody Hicks, Byron Hicks, Keeian Heneha, Robert Looney, Michael West, Cameron Hicks and Jacoby Heneha.

Honorary bearers include James and Oscar Hicks, Terry and Justin Yahola, Harvey, Carl and Parnell West, Normand and Earnest Heneha, Charles Fixico, Barton Looney and Timmy Holahta.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jesse Wind and Rev. Grover Wind.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.