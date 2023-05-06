SSC Golf Wins District Championship in Playoff

The Seminole State Trojans earned a spot in the NJCAA Men’s Division 2 Golf Championship and collected an NJCAA Men’s D2 South Central District Championship title with a sudden-death playoff win on April 29 at Shawnee Country Club.

During the South Central District Tournament’s final round, the team leaderboard was in a state of constant change as the players from Seminole, Murray State College of Oklahoma, Hesston College of Kansas and Mineral Area College of Missouri battled through windy conditions to reach hole locations meant to challenge the athletes in the final round. Each of those four teams would occupy the spot at the top of the leaderboard for brief periods. Eventually at the end of the scheduled rounds, Seminole and Murray State were locked in a two-way tie for the championship with 3-round total scores of 921.

In the first sudden-death playoff hole, the Trojan line-up of Carson Newton, Kenneth Lupp, Brice Wolff, Ryan Carlisle and Conner Compton carded five pars which would be enough to break the tie with the Aggies and earn the title.

Their tournament finish earned SSC a berth in the NJCAA Men’s Division 2 National Championship to be held at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana May 23-26. This will be the Trojans second trip to the NJCAA final event in the past 3 years.

Brice Wolff, a Seminole State freshman from Stroud, took the Individual Medalist Award for the Championship with a three-round total of 13-over-par on the Shawnee CC par-70 layout for the tournament. Wolff’s 3-over 73 in the final round was enough to move him into first over 2nd-round leader Will Claywell of Mineral Area College.