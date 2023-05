Anticipated Inclement Weather Impacts OU’s Commencement Ceremony

Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2023

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Ceremony: 7:30 p.m.

Lloyd Noble Center

2900 S. Jenkins Ave.

Norman, OK 73019

Media Entry: West side

Media Setup: Section 104 (back row)

MEDIA CHECK-IN: