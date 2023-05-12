Funeral services for Larry Russell Haddox will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Morse Cemetery.

Larry Russell Haddox was born on April 25th, 1950 in Okemah Oklahoma to John (JD) and Rosalee (Allison) Haddox. He passed from this life on May 6th, 2023 at the age of 73. Larry was raised in Okemah Oklahoma where he graduated from Okemah High School in 1968. Larry joined the US Navy after high school and later attended OSU Okmulgee to become a CNC machinist. He worked as a machinist for over 40 years. Larry was married to Marilyn Kay Hardin on May 27th, 1971 in Okemah OK. Larry & Marilyn made their home in Catoosa OK, where they lived for over 40 years. Together, they had 3 children, Deborah, Kevin & Ashley.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, spending time with his children, gardening & watching any games that the OU Sooners played.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John (JD) Haddox & Rosalee Haddox Powers & his brother, Kenneth Ralph Haddox.

Larry is survived by his wife, Marilyn of the home; daughter, Deborah Chase and husband Chris of Owasso; son, Kevin Haddox of Tulsa; daughter, Ashley Rodgers and husband Jonathan of Owasso; three grandchildren, Ryan Chase, Cody Chase and Kinsley Rodgers; sister, Rita Ford and husband Don of Henryetta; sister, Sherry Durkee and husband Richard of Sand Springs; sister-in-law, Nancy Haddox of Moore and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

