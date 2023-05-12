USDA Opens Full-Time, Entry-Level Soil Conservationist Positions in Oklahoma as Part of Broader Effort to Implement the Inflation Reduction Act USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is quickly ramping up hiring of new team members to help implement $19.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) for conservation programs, which is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. For example, NRCS opened job announcements this week for soil conservationists in Oklahoma and elsewhere across the country. This batch of job openings is part of a broader effort by NRCS to help producers develop conservation plans and implement conservation practices, including critical climate-smart practices. Learn More. The announcements are currently open and close on May 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Interested candidates can find more information and apply to the job on USAjobs.gov.