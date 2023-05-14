| logout
Notification of walkaway from Department of Corrections
Notification of walkaway:
Thomas Arnhold – ODOC #868279
OKLAHOMA CITY – Thomas Arnhold (DOC 868279), an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, unlawfully walked away sometime around 1:40 a.m. on May 14.
Inmate Arnhold, 32, is a 32-year-old white male serving a 4-year incarceration out of Woodward County for Domestic Abuse.
If you see Inmate Arnhold or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.
Media Contact:
Kay Thompson, Chief of Communications
kay.thompson@doc.ok.gov
Cell: 405-435-9173