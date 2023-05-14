Notification of walkaway from Department of Corrections

Notification of walkaway:

Thomas Arnhold – ODOC #868279

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thomas Arnhold (DOC 868279), an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, unlawfully walked away sometime around 1:40 a.m. on May 14.

Inmate Arnhold, 32, is a 32-year-old white male serving a 4-year incarceration out of Woodward County for Domestic Abuse.

If you see Inmate Arnhold or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.

– 30 –

Media Contact:

Kay Thompson, Chief of Communications

kay.thompson@doc.ok.gov

Cell: 405-435-9173