Deanna Ruth (Green) Orr

Deanna Ruth (Green) Orr was born January 4th, 1948, at Spickard Clinic in Okemah, OK. She was the first of five girls born to John R. and Mary Ruth (Fronabarger) Green. She entered into rest on May 9th at the age of 75.

Deanna graduated from Okemah High School. After school, she worked at the Okfuskee County Courthouse in Joe Day’s office. Later, she worked at the Citizen’s State Bank as a bookkeeper. In 1968, Deanna married Harold T. Orr, and they moved to Midwest City where she resumed her banking career at the Fidelity Bank and Trust.

Deanna loved her pets of which she had cats, dogs, a turtle, various reptiles, and any other animal that needed a home. No matter how she felt, she always had a smile and loved to have company. She also like to talk on the phone. If she called you or you called her, you would need to pull up a chair.

Deanna is survived by her husband Harold and two children, John Orr and his wife Vonda and Kristie Orr, four sisters, Mary Beth and husband Darrell Cooper, Jonnie Sue and husband Gary Bishop, Bobbie Green, Kitty and husband Ronnie Titsworth, 7 grandsons, 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Both of Deanna’s parents preceded her in death.

A private viewing was held in Oklahoma City on May 10th for the immediate family. On May 20th, a memorial service is scheduled in Okemah at the Skyview Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are provided by the Bill Eisenhower Funeral Home of Oklahoma City.