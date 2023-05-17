Boil water before drinking it–Boil order issued for Okemah

The city of Okemah experienced three major breaks in the fresh water line on Tuesday, May 16. City workers repaired the lines and thought the water issue was solved. However, notice was issued early Wednesday morning (5/17/23) that the city of Okemah has experienced another water line break.

The city has muddy water coming into the water plant. Because of the dirty water, the city of Okemah issued a boil order. A water buffalo has been stationed at the Fair Barn. According to City Manager Kristi Lesley, there is a very good chance the city will run out of water all together. Lesley stated early on Wednesday morning, city workers are working diligently to repair the problem as quickly as possible.