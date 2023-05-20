Randy Norman to be inducted into Okemah Hall of Fame

The Okemah Community Improvement Association Board has nominated and unanimously voted to induct Randy Norman to the 2023 Class of the Okemah Hall of Fame.

One of the supporting letters of recommendation for Norman’s induction included the following statement: “I have known Randy Norman for over 30 years and throughout this time he has always been an engaged supporter of the betterment of Okemah. Randy’s professional history with the Department of Human Services for 30 years in Okemah is reflective of his connectivity to the community and the people. Additionally, his civic participation with several organizations like the Deep Fork Community Action Board and the Okemah Jaycees reflects his passion for making a difference and his willingness to be an active participant in the community he loves.

Randy’s past activities are ample reason for his consideration in Okemah’s Hall of Fame but it’s his leadership and commitment to the Woody Guthrie Coalition and the Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival that sets Randy apart. Randy has been “that guy” that has kept the vision alive, and the organization engaged for almost 30 years. There have been other committed citizens that have provided critical leadership in the development of the Woody Guthrie Festival, but it is Randy Norman who has become the face of the event for Okemah and all the guests that have participated throughout the years.”

Another letter of recommendation included the following: “I have known Randy Norman for 42 years. I have always admired his work ethic, his commitment and dedication to making Okemah a great place to live for his family, and his selfless approach to getting the task at hand accomplished. Randy Norman is not interested in getting the credit for a project. He is interested in getting the job done. In my view, he is the ultimate “team player and his word is his bond. I am very proud to call him my friend.”

The induction ceremony will be held at the Hen House Event Center at 613 West Broadway in Okemah, OK. The event will take place on June 17, 2023. Gathering with entertainment and refreshments to take place at 6:00 PM with dinner to follow at 6:30 PM.

Chancellor Emeritus Glen D. Johnson of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education has agreed to be the Master of Ceremonies for this event.

There be an open wine and beer bar. Entertainment to be provided by Melissa Hembree and The Union.

The meal provided will be Hen House Homestyle Ribs with sides, drinks and Hen House desserts.

This event is a fund raiser for the Okemah Community Improvement Association and is by reservation only. Please RSVP with prior to June 1, 2023.

To make reservation please send check to Okemah Community Improvement Association at PO Box 165, Okemah, OK 74859 for $100 a couple. This is a ticketed event only.

Or contact Carl Alls at 918-623-6693 and he will invoice you.