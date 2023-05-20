Service Oklahoma to temporarily expand driver testing services in Pottawatomie County

Like many others in Pottawatomie County, Service Oklahoma (SOK) continues to recover following last month’s severe weather.

SOK’s Shawnee location remains closed to the public due to storm damage. In the interim, Shawnee driver license examiners have been assisting at other nearby SOK locations that have seen an increase in customer demand and traffic as a result of the storm damage.

SOK is excited to announce the Shawnee driver license examiners will temporarily be embedded at licensed operators in Pottawatomie County.

This move will allow SOK driver examiners to provide written and drive tests to customers on a limited capacity from these licensed operator locations.

Written and drive tests will now be offered at:

Tag Agency of Shawnee – 301 W Highland St, Shawnee, OK 74801

Mize Agency, Tag & Insurance – 48248 Highway 9, Earlsboro, OK 74840

Service Oklahoma is dedicated to ensuring vital driver services remain available in the Shawnee community, as we seek a new permanent