 HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE. May 21, 2023

HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

On Friday, May, 7th, I was watching the clubhouse while Earnie went to pick up his car. John Loggins from Weleetka came in and sat down while he was waiting for someone. I have known members of the Loggins family all my life and I enjoyed visiting with him. He is now coaching and teaching in Weleetka. It was so busy that I was having trouble keeping up with things and he helped me out, which I really appreciated.

Several of our scrambles have been rained out lately, but we aren’t complaining because we really needed the rain. We will probably be wishing for rain in the middle of the summer. But for now, we are ready to get back to our regular schedule of Monday and Thursday scrambles.

41 golfers played in the 2-person scramble on Thursday, May 18th. Earnie Fox and Chuck Johnson won the scramble with a score of 2 under par. Jaxon Wright won the prize for the longest drive and Sam Pinner won for the closest to the pin.

I hope to talk to you at the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club.