Some facilities remain under lockdown; Visitation possible this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections locked down facilities statewide Friday evening due to a stabbing resulting in the death of one inmate at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Okla. ODOC went into lockdown to ensure the safety and security of employees and all those incarcerated. Agency leadership is continuously evaluating the situation to determine when to release the lockdown and shift into structured movement.

The lockdown was lifted today for Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Okla., and Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, Okla., as well as all community corrections centers. Visitation at all facilities is expected to return to normal by Friday, May 26.