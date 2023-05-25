Funeral services for Logan James Winkle will be Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery.

Logan James Winkle was born December 2, 2022 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Tyler Dean Winkle and Samantha Moore. He passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Logan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Chris Winkle; grandfather, Steve Wegner and great-grandmother, Marianne Malone.

Logan is survived by his parents; two sisters, Everly Moore and Stevie Winkle of Okemah; grandmother, Michelle Wegner; grandmother, Kristi Winkle and great-grandmother, Marsha Bradley.

Honorary pallbearers are Gregory Guinn, William Guinn, Robert Lucas and Tyler Winkle.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Terry Edminsten.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.