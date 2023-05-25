Immediate Release: May 25, 2023

Senate gives final approval to bill increasing pay for election day poll workers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The full Senate gave final approval Thursday for Senate Bill 290, which increases pay for election day poll workers. The bill is by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.

“It is incredibly important that we recruit and retain poll workers as there has been a shortage in recent years,” Hamilton said. “Increasing compensation is the least we can do for these dedicated community members who often work 12 to 14 hours on election day.”

Under the provisions of SB 290, pay for election inspectors would increase from $110 to $225 and pay for judges and clerks would double from $100 to $200.

“Many in my district and across the state are excited about this legislation as it rewards our hardworking election day staff and will hopefully encourage other Oklahomans to fill the spots of those who have retired. I am very pleased that this legislation is one step closer to becoming law, and I hope to see it on the governor’s desk very soon,” Hamilton said.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for one last vote. If approved, SB 290 will be sent to the governor for consideration. If signed into law, the new pay scale would go into effect on July 1, 2024.