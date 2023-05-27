45th Infantry Division annual Memorial Day Ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard’s Office of Public Affairs invites all local media to the 45th Infantry Division Museum’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at the 45th Infantry Division Museum, located at 2145 NE 36th Street in Oklahoma City.

The keynote speaker for the event is Brig. Gen. Colby B. Wyatt, who currently serves as the Director of the Joint Staff for the Oklahoma National Guard. He is responsible for directing the activities of the Army and Air Joint Staff and is the principal advisor to The Adjutant General on domestic operations. Wyatt also oversees the readiness of Oklahoma National Guard personnel, provides oversight of all military support, protection, and domestic operations, and promotes shared awareness with The Adjutant General, National Guard Bureau, United States Northern Command, and joint/interagency partners.

His full bio is available at: https://ok.ng.mil/Leaders/Article/3397974/brig-gen-colby-wyatt/

The event is open to the public and limited parking is available on the museum grounds. Overflow parking is available at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety facility directly across Northeast 36th Street from the Museum. The Museum and its surrounding grounds will be open to the public on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.