Dick Conner Correctional Center to remain locked down

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is allowing structured movement of inmates at all facilities except Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Okla., which will remain on lockdown until further notice. No visitation will be held at DCCC but will return to normal at all other facilities this weekend.

During structured movement, correctional officers move small groups of inmates from their pods or cells to allow the use of prison telephones, attend programs, provide outdoor recreation time, and access to dining halls and canteens. These inmates will also have daily, structured access to showers.

Facilities were locked down statewide Friday, May 19, after an inmate died from a stabbing at DCCC. Operations are normal at both female facilities and all community corrections centers.