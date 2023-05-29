Judge Parish sets pre-trial docket

District Judge Lawrence W. Parish has set his pre-trial docket for May 30 at 9:30 a.m. The nine cases listed on the docket are listed below.

State of Oklahoma vs. Wesley Alan Parrick, Jr., Count 1- Petit larceny and Count 2- Trespassing after being forbidden.

State of Oklahoma vs. Brigit Michelle Schaefer alias Brigit Michelle Hayden, Count 1- Grand larceny; Count 2- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance and Count 3- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

State of Oklahoma vs. Justin Parker, Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

State of Oklahoma vs. Mark Pierce, Forcible Sodomy

State of Oklahoma vs. Shawn K. Davenport, Count 1- Assault and battery on a police officer; Count 2- Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and Count 3- Resisting an officer.

State of Oklahoma vs. Rocky Joe Griffin, Count 1- Burglary in the second degree and Count 2- Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

State of Oklahoma vs. James Bennitt Tomlin II, Larceny of an automobile.

State of Oklahoma vs. James Bennitt Tomlin II, Resisting an officer.

State of Oklahoma vs. Justin Lee McCowan Marzette, Count 1- Assault with a dangerous weapon and Count 2- Domestic abuse, assault and battery.