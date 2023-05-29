Weleetka Public Works Authority receives grant for wastewater system improvements

The Weleetka Public Works Authority (Authority) in Okfuskee County received approval for a $99,999 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant Tuesday through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.

The Authority will use the proceeds to rehabilitate the sewer collection system by replacing manholes, sewer lines, and performing general repairs. The estimated cost of the project is $99,999 which will be funded by the OWRB REAP Grant.

Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the Authority’s customers $167,500 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $6.4 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.

“We are grateful to Senator Roger Thompson and Representative David Smith for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB Executive Director.