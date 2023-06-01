FORMER CORRECTIONAL OFFICER AT STATE PRISON SENTENCED TO SERVE 13 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ACCEPTING BRIBES TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, TY CRAIG, 25, of Hunter, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 13 months in federal prison for accepting bribes to smuggle contraband while serving as a correctional officer at an Oklahoma state prison, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On February 13, 2023, Craig was charged by Information with one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds. On March 1, 2023, Craig pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in cash bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into the JCCC. The contraband included cellphones, marijuana, and methamphetamine. Court documents reflect that that Craig was formerly employed at the James Crabtree Correctional Center (JCCC) in Helena, Oklahoma, a medium-security state prison. As a correctional officer, Mr. Craig was responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the JCCC and its inmates.

Today, U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton sentenced Craig to serve 13 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, upon release from prison. In addition to the 13-month term of imprisonment, Craig was ordered to forfeit the cash bribes he received.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney D.H. Dilbeck prosecuted the case.