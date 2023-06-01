Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to Help Provide More Than 740,840 Meals to Oklahomans Living with Hunger

Nation’s largest single-day food drive benefits Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – June 1, 2023 – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma received more than 547,277 pounds of food donations and $71,194 as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

Oklahomans were asked to leave a bag of nonperishable food donations by their mailbox on May 13. Letter carriers across central and western Oklahoma collected the donations and transported them to various post offices for Regional Food Bank volunteers to sort. In the Oklahoma City metro, 373 volunteers helped sort donations at 20 post office sites.

“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is such a unique and incredible opportunity to help thousands of Oklahomans living with hunger” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Without the help of the letter carriers who collected donations and our hard-working volunteers who sorted them all, this event would not have been possible.”

In total, the drive will help the Regional Food Bank to provide more than 547,277 meals to Oklahomans living with hunger. Donations will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners in the more than 200 communities across central and western Oklahoma where it was collected.

“This drive is essential to keeping the shelves stocked at our partners across our 53-county service area. We are so thankful to the letter carriers for continuing their commitment to fighting hunger and our sponsors for ensuring the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a success,” Dykstra said. “We also want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to donate their time and energy to our mission.”

Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 13 million pounds of food and raised $10,198,979 dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.

The 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Food drive was sponsored by Marathon Oil, American Fidelity, Express Employment International, Aldi, Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, OGE Energy Corp., Lamar Outdoor, 405 Direct, AFL-CIO, CVS-Health, Jake FM, Kellogg’s, KMGL Magic 104.1 FM, KOMA 92.5, La Zeta 106.7, Malarkey Roofing, NALC, USPS, National Sponsors, NRLCA, The Journal Record, The Oklahoman, Tyler Media, Tyler Outdoor, UFCW, Valassis and Valpak.

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where no one goes hungry. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest domestic hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community- based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.

