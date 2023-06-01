Wildlife Fishing Report. June 1, 2023

CENTRAL

Arcadia: May 28. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 71°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around coves, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around points, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: May 28. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 71°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around dam and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms around dam and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, riprap, and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: May 28. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 68°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on flukes, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around points, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around inlet, points, and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: May 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 71°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and worms below the dam and main lake. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, and worms around docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around riprap. White bass fair on sassy shad around main lake. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around weed beds. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: May 28. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, shallows, standing timber, weed beds. Crappie good on jigs, minnows around brush structure, docks. Channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 28. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around flats and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 30. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and murky. Saugeye excellent on crankbaits, hair jigs, and jigs around main lake, riprap, and rocks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: May 28. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and clear. Channel catfish good on shad and worms around dam and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Bluegill and green sunfish excellent on small lures around shallows. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: May 28. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on hot dogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and small lures around points, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish excellent on crickets and worms around shallows. Comments: Bass fishing has remained stable and even moved into the shallows with many folks having luck with topwater setups late of an evening. Sunfish activity remains stellar with a bobber and crickets. It’s fast paced fun that you need to try! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around coves, docks, points, riprap, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, coves, points, and riprap. Comments: Black bass bite is still stingy with reports of fish being caught near riprap and docks with spinnerbaits, chatter baits, and the local favorite Biffle bug. Crappie bite has improved with fish being caught suspended off brush piles in the main lake. Catfish bite is still good with worms and shad still producing well. Jug fishing has also produced nice fish this week. For the bow anglers out there, carp and buffalo are all over the banks in high numbers. Sunfish are still excellent! Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats, main lake, and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure. Comments: Fishing activity has been high during the holiday weekend and the bite was decent with several days of tranquil weather. Crappie activity has moved out into brush structure, and catfish have moved from the deeps of winter into more shallow feeding areas. Put on some cut bait or worms and throw a line from the bank or dock and you might find an old catfish lurking. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Hudson: May 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around riprap, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: May 28. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around points, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on hot dogs, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms around main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 28. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, live shad, minnows, spoons, topwater lures, and tube jigs below the dam, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, coves, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs below the dam, brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: May 28. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 72°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on plastic baits around rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows around docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: May 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Water flows are now starting to cycle from the dam. Best times are during periods of low flow usually early morning or late evening below the dam or at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Skiatook: May 28. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live shad and shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Comments: Hybrids and white bass are being caught between 25-35 ft. deep Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits and live shad around main lake. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, sunfish, and worms around discharge, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around coves and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: May 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass excellent on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: May 30. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on jerk baits and jigs around dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around inlet and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs around shallows. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: May 29. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good on live bait. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on hard baits. Catfish good. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on punch bait, shad, shrimp, and stinkbait around channels, flats, points, and riprap. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around points and riprap. Crappie slow on live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: May 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around river channel, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and spoons around brush structure, channels, flats, points, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, points, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: May 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 71°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around channels, main lake, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, cut bait, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, and live shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, and shad around channels, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: May 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 50°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: May 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, shallows, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, shrimp, and worms around channels, discharge, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: May 28. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits around points, riprap, and rocks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: May 26. Elevation is 2.0 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 68°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: May 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grasshoppers, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and shrimp below the dam, channels, main lake, points, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, river mouth, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: May 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 28. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, and topwater lures around channels, flats, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, coves, docks, main lake, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been a little tougher with the holiday crowd. It really had the fish scattered. Striper are still biting on live shad. Catfish are biting on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting on jigs with power bait and minnows. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: May 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 73°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around flats and main lake. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Ellsworth: May 28. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Saugeye excellent on crankbaits, slabs, and small lures around main lake and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and shad around flats and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: May 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and hot dogs around main lake. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: May 28. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and rocks. Saugeye good on crankbaits and small lures around main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: May 30. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 72°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around brush structure, flats, and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: May 28. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 74°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around main lake, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.