Arts Council OKC kicks off two summer learning programs

Oklahoma City, OK – Arts Council Oklahoma City (ACOKC) is partnering with Oklahoma libraries and recreation centers to bring free arts programming to kids this summer.

Neighborhood Arts, a partnership between ACOKC and the Metropolitan Library System, brings free, daily performances to libraries across Oklahoma County. Twelve groups, such as the Sugar Free Allstars, OKC Improv, Lyric Theatre, Lucas Ross, and Mister Puppet will perform at 19 locations. Throughout June and July, you can enjoy a variety of musical styles and performance arts, such as rock music, puppet shows, hip-hop demonstrations, and opera. Every week a new artist will be featured at each library, so kids can come back all summer long!

“Neighborhood Arts is in 19 locations that span all across Oklahoma County and truly helps us achieve our mission of bringing the arts and the community together” said All Access Arts Director Nick Caudle. “The libraries offer a variety of free programming to kids throughout the year and we’re thrilled to be part of their well-rounded initiatives each summer.”

Arts in the Park, a partnership between ACOKC and the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department, brings free visual art classes to recreation centers across Oklahoma City. These classes are taught by professional teaching artists on a set schedule each week, taking place each Tuesday – Thursday in June and July. Kids will work with a variety of mediums, including clay, collage, painting, and more.

“Creativity is an important aspect of development and the summer months can make it difficult for kids to flex their creative muscles,” said All Access Arts Coordinator Liliana Gordon. “With Arts in the Park, kids only need to travel as far as their local recreation center to participate in entertaining hands-on art classes to keep their minds sharp.”

Summer art programs and camps are often structured differently than traditional school classes, allowing more space for children to express themselves while learning new concepts and developing skills that ultimately enhance learning in the classroom.

“Through our great partnerships with schools in Oklahoma City, we’re able to offer wonderful Arts in Schools programs to kids throughout the school year, but the summer months are crucial for art education” said Arts Council OKC Executive Director Angela Cozby. “These programs offer a wonderful opportunity to bridge the gap between school years, keeping kids engaged in hands-on, creative activities while they’re away from the classroom.”

Arts Council Oklahoma City is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bringing the arts and the community together through free or low-cost cultural events and a variety of arts outreach activities that impact underserved populations.