Early voting begins Thursday, June 8

Early Voting begins Thursday, June 8 for voters that reside within the boundaries of the Paden School District, in Okfuskee County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary, Eric M. Swinford, said Early Voting is available Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 from 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM at the County Election Board office located inside the Okfuskee County Courthouse at 209 North Third Street in Okemah. Swinford reminds voters that the Welty Precinct will be closed for this Election.

Please contact us with any questions or concerns. Our office hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM. Additionally, you may call 918-623-0105 or send email to okfuskeecounty@elections.ok.gov.