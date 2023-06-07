SSC Student-Athletes Receive Academic All-American Honors

Sixty-three student-athletes and six athletic teams at Seminole State College have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements this year by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The NJCAA Academic All-American Student Athlete Awards are divided into the three groups based on grade point average – First Team requires a 4.0 GPA, Second Team requires a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99, and Third Team requires a GPA between 3.60 and 3.79.

“Sixty-three Academic All-Americans is a record for SSC. We’re so proud of the hard work these students put into their performance on the field and in the classroom. There are many individuals on our campus who are involved in supporting the academic success of our athletes. We especially want to thank the individuals that advise our student-athletes,” SSC Athletic Director Michael St. John said.

SSC student-athletes recognized as First Team are: Barrick Leu, Kegan Magee, Joey Allen, Shivani Battaglia, Emily Bingham, Carter Bohuslavicky, Holden Bradford, Xavier Casserilla, Greyson Christian, Gage Dollins, Kaylee Edwards, Akajia Handsome, Kayci Faulkner, Marisol Gomez, Brett Griffith, Brasen Hackler, Avery Lowe, Houston Russell, Rachel Sherwood, Luke Smith, Elizabeth Taber, Emma Teague, Sutton Titsworth, Ashlyn Turner, Chelsea Vilca, Kegan Magee and Ayano Wyatt

Student-athletes recognized as Second Team are: Samantha Bayer, Ryan Carlisle, Lucia Garcia, Megan Gilchrist, Alex Harper, Chloe James, Grant Jones, Danyn Lang, Landon Lecrone, Britney Lewinski, Kenneth Lupp, John Mahalik, Demi Manning, Blake Nichols, Bethany Noble, Adrianna Odaniel, Preston Pattison, Savanna Puccio, Jameson Ross, Jeremy Slate, Nanako Seki and Cade Warmke

Student-athletes recognized as Third Team are: Emily Carpenter, Isabelle Conley, Tess Eubanks, Josalyn Faulkner, Easton Guest, Kyleigh Lamont, Kamryn Lydens, Fran Montanez, Payton Owens, Trystin Pauls, Amorette Ramos, Tatum Talla, Kirby Van Haren and Dalton Williams

The NJCAA has also recognized six SSC athletic teams for ending their seasons with a 3.0 GPA or above. Softball held a 3.8 GPA, women’s golf held an overall team GPA of 3.7, the men’s golf team held a 3.4 GPA, women’s soccer achieved a 3.34 GPA, baseball held a 3.34 GPA, and women’s volleyball reached a 3.13 GPA.