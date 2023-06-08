2023-24 Agriculture Youth Council Members Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY – 15 students from across Oklahoma have been selected to serve on the 2023-24 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council. The council is hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

The AYC was created in 2019 by Sec. Blayne Arthur to develop future agricultural leaders by teaching professional skills, exposing members to diverse agricultural operations, and offering short-term job experience in agriculture fields. The 2023-24 group will receive industry exposure and experimental learning during multiple sessions throughout the upcoming school year.

The 2023-24 Agriculture Youth Council members are:



Ruby Bell, Bristow

Alexa Bouziden, Fairview

Ryne Crosthwait, Stillwater

Katie Eisenhauer, Arcadia

Rylan Harris, Hobart

Cooper Kline, Chandler

Tabrey Lierle, Hydro

Aubrie McEndoo, Stillwater

Titus Montgomery, Red Oak

Ashlee Purvine, Fay

Cora Sullivan, Lawton

Blake Weeks, Shawnee

Grace Wright, Byars

Elle Yates, Stillwater

Emma Yates, Stillwater

Council members will meet once a month during their year-long term. AYC sessions will include visits to Oklahoma agricultural companies and organizations, opportunities to learn about the legislative process, and job shadows with industry professionals.