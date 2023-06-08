Graveside services for Gabe Cooper Burke will be held Saturday, July 1, at 12:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery gazebo in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow.

Gabe Cooper Burke was born on December 17th, 1961 in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He passed from this life on May 17th, 2023 at the age of 61. Gabe’s early years were spent in Arkansas, New Jersey, and New Mexico, finally settling in Benicia, California where he graduated from Benicia High School. Gabe was an avid reader who truly loved books so he got his undergraduate degree from Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington and then his Master’s Degree in Library Science from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. He first worked in the University Library, then moved to the Redding, California Library, and finally became a Librarian for the California Department of Corrections.

Gabe was a wonderful storyteller and could keep his family and friends laughing for hours. He loved football, both college and professional, and was quite successful in fantasy football. Gabe was an excellent poker player and won several professional poker tournaments. He loved to play chess and studied books to be the best that he could be. He loved his family and was a wonderful son and brother.

Gabe is survived by his mother, Judith Eshbach of Martinez, California; his father and step-mother, Ben and Barbara Burke of McKinney, Texas; his sister, Kimberly Burke, of Sandy, Utah; his brother, Rob Burke, of Carlsbad, California, his brother, Cooper Burke, of McKinney, Texas; his former wife. Charlene Payment, of Redding, California; and numerous other family members.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gabe Cooper Burke, please visit our Sympathy Store.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.