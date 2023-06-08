Judge Parish Sounding Docket for June 13, 2023 By Editor | June 8, 2023 | 0 CC23060700000358 Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Okfuskee County Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged in March 2023 from Year Before June 8, 2023 | No Comments » May Sales Tax Disbursements Down for Okfuskee County but up for Okemah from Year Ago June 8, 2023 | No Comments » Bill helping more Oklahomans access biomarker tests becomes law June 8, 2023 | No Comments » Bill helping more Oklahomans access biomarker tests becomes law June 7, 2023 | No Comments » Oklahoma Dems Elect State Officers in Historic First June 7, 2023 | 1 Comment »