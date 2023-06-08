Wildlife Fishing Report. June 7

Arcadia: June 5. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, and stinkbait around channels, points, riprap, and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: June 4. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass, white bass, and green sunfish good on buzz baits around shorelines and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and worms around docks, main lake, and rocks. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 5. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish excellent on punch bait and stinkbait around riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around dam, docks, and points. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets and worms around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: June 4. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, points, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and shrimp around riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: June 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and punch bait below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: June 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points and weed beds. White bass slow on plastic baits and sassy shad around main lake. Bluegill and green sunfish fair on jigs and tube jigs around shallows. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: June 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on buzz baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, shallows, and weed beds. Channel catfish good on grasshoppers, punch bait, and sunfish around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Carl Blackwell: June 6. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. Saugeye excellent on crankbaits around main lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. Sunfish, Green excellent on small lures around rocks and shallows. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around rocks and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, and rocks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 2. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, and worms around channels, creek channels, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and spinnerbaits around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets and worms around shallows. Comments: Sunfish activity is hanging in there so go catch some bluegill-and take a kid with you! Crickets or worms, a bobber, and a rod-and-reel is all you need. Find them in the shallows in about any cove. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: June 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and worms below the dam, coves, points, and shorelines. Comments: Crappie fishing is still good. Find structure in deeper water and the fish are suspended off that. Black bass are still a little tough, but we are seeing more of a consistent summer pattern with buzz baits, Biffle bugs, and crank baits. Rocky points and riprap producing fish. Still seeing solid numbers of buffalo, gar, and carp in the shallows. The bite below the dam is tough due to minimal flows. When water is generating white bass and catfish are hitting well. Noodlers are having some luck. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around flats, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, spoons, and topwater lures around main lake. Comments: We are slowly falling into a summer pattern with temperatures rising and rain slowing down. Catfish are still fairly active in the main body and are catchable from docks and access points. White bass and hybrids are heating up on windy points (if it’s windy!) and in the main body chasing shad. Turn those graphs on and find them. A 3 lb. hybrid fights like nothing else! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, minnows, shad, and worms around channels, coves, and docks. Crappie fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around riprap and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 2. Elevation is 7.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, and worms around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures around below the dam, main lake, points, riprap, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, points, riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Comments: Noodling success is improving by the day. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 2. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, and live shad around channels, coves, and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 79°F and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around main lake and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around channels and main lake. Walleye slow on crankbaits around main lake and shallows. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 5. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on cut bait, live shad, and shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Comments: Hybrids and white bass are being caught 30-40 ft. deep. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: June 3. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 79°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, PowerBait, and shad around channels, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures, and tube jigs around main lake and river channel. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and rocks. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, and small lures around main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: June 4. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish good on crickets and worms around dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: June 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and small lures around inlet and main lake. Channel catfish slow on hot dogs, punch bait, and stinkbait around main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: June 5. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good on worms around dam. Striped bass hybrids good in deep water. Catfish good along north side of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: June 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around creek channels, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around brush structure, dam, points, and riprap. White bass good on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around main lake. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: June 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, channels, points, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, riprap, and weed beds. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, and tube jigs around discharge and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 2. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river mouth, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river mouth. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish good on live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around flats, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 5. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and stinkbait. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Pine Creek: June 2. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 68°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, and plastic baits around points and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows around points and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, punch bait, and stinkbait below the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, points, river channel, and tailwater. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, coves, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 4. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around channels, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, docks, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught using live shad. Lots of fish are being caught right now. Catfish are being caught on cut bait and live shad. They are biting near channels and the river mouth. Crappie are biting on jigs and power bait near brush piles in open water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 2. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: June 4. Elevation is 23 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 73°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish slow on bill baits, jigs, punch bait, and stinkbait around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: June 2. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Saugeye good on crankbaits, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: June 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 2. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye fair on crankbaits, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: June 5. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, minnows, and shrimp around main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish good on stinkbait around rocks and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Comments: Most hybrid, saugeye, and white bass are being caught by trolling with 5-10 ft. deep crankbaits. Longnose gar are spawning. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 2. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 72°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around docks, main lake, points, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.