Funeral services for Olivia Marie Neal will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Victory Christian Center of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Bearden Cemetery.

Olivia Marie Neal was born February 2, 1942 in Konawa, Oklahoma to Onie “Boss” Lane and Millie Marie (Garner) Lane. She passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 81.

Mrs. Neal was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area. She and Orvil Neal were married October 17, 1963 in Okemah; he later preceded her in death on May 9, 2016. Mrs. Neal was a homemaker and housewife who enjoyed fishing, watching the Price is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, Gunsmoke and cooking shows. She was a good cook and was known for her fried chicken, fried potatoes and bacon and tomato sandwiches.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Jimmy, Fred and Richard Lane; one son, Paul Neal; one daughter, Helen; sisters, Betty, Diane and Glenda; two grandchildren, Darrell and Shawn Shackleford and one great-grandchild, KK.

She is survived by four sons, Lonnie and wife Tammy of Wewoka, Hank and wife Jamie of Holdenville, Charlie and wife Stacy of Eufaula and Jerry Neal of Okemah; one brother, Cotton Lane of Okemah; one sister, Shirley Mercer of Oklahoma City; 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Neal, Jed Neal, Darrell Shackleford, Richard LePoint, Seth Neal and Timmy Neal.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Mike Neal.

