Special Meeting Okemah City Council meeting. June 12, 2023 at 5:50 pm

Okemah City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Monday, June 12 at 5:50

Filling the flag salute, roll call and declaring a quorum, there will be a public hearing for the purpose of discussing and developing the budget for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.

The regular city council meeting is scheduled to begin 10 minutes later at 6:00 p.m

During the regular meeting the council is scheduled to discussion and take possible action on the budget and discussion and take possible action on amending the fines for criminal offenses and fees.