Gov. signs Floyd bills to better support assault survivors, protect consumers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd expressed her thanks to her principal House authors, fellow members of both chambers and to Gov. Kevin Stitt after two of her measures were signed into law. Floyd, D-OKC, is Senate principal author of Senate Bill 871, which strengthens consumer protection statutes, and HB 2236, which better assists survivors of sexual assault with the costs related to medical care.

“I believe deeply that we, as elected officials, are here to create public policy that improves the lives of our citizens, and that’s especially important when it comes to supporting survivors of sexual assault and protecting citizens from consumer scams that often target our seniors,” Floyd said. “I’m grateful for the support on each of these measures. They’re good public policy bills, and that’s why we’re here.”

HB 2236 increases the amount that can be disbursed from the Sexual Assault Examination Fund for reimbursing patient sexual assault examination fees from $450 to $800. It also increases the amount of money that can be used for medications related to the sexual assault from $50 to $100 per case. The House principal author of the legislation is Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa.

“The current reimbursement rate is no longer sustainable for nurses performing these examinations. Increasing the reimbursement amount for the sexual assault exam and related medications will help these health care workers and the state best serve the people who unfortunately find themselves in need of these services,” Boatman said. “I’m very grateful for the work of Senator Floyd to pass this bill through the Senate, so Oklahomans can continue to access the care they need.”

SB 871 makes it a violation of the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act to pose as a state agency representative in a letter or advertisement to defraud citizens, otherwise known as an imposter scam. The House principal author of the bill is Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa.

“Too often, Oklahomans – and particularly seniors – are taken advantage of by these bad actors pretending to represent a government agency, charging high fees for things people really don’t need or can get through legitimate government resources for free or nominal costs. Now, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division will have the ability to go after them and make them stop,” Blancett said.

To report suspected fraud, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at https://www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection.

Both bills will take effect on Nov. 1, 2023.