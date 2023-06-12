Michael Euel Prince

Michael Euel Prince was born June 26, 1962 in Fort Worth, Texas to Billy Ray Prince and Betty Jane (Herron) Prince. He passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 60.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, playing card games, going to the casino and fishing. He also loved his Diet Dr. Pepper.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Lucy and James Prince and Lela Bell and Euel Herron and his cousin, Dewayne Herron.

Survivors include one daughter, Haley Prince of West Virginia; his brother, Mark Prince and wife Diana of Joshua, Texas; sister, Marla Workman and husband Joe of Okemah; 7 nieces and nephews, Marsha, Bryan, Brandy, Ashley, April, Amber and Brandon and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

