OID Holds Medicare 101 Events to Help Oklahomans Understand and Navigate Medicare
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) at the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) announced today that they will host free educational events for Medicare beneficiaries in Oklahoma this summer. These events aim to provide unbiased Medicare resources to consumers and offer them an opportunity to ask questions directly to industry experts.
Medicare 101 is designed to help Oklahomans understand the complexities of Medicare and make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage. Whether they are approaching Medicare eligibility or looking to enhance their existing coverage, these events will provide the necessary insights to navigate the Medicare maze.
The events will be held in the OID’s public conference room, located at 400 NE 50th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105. Each event will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will be open to the public.
Medicare 101 Event Schedule
- June 19, 2023, at 2 p.m.
- July 17, 2023, at 2 p.m.
- August 21, 2023, at 2 p.m.
- September 18, 2023, at 2 p.m.
“Our goal is to help Oklahomans feel knowledgeable about Medicare. These events are great for people who are new to Medicare or want a refresher. Our trained counselors will be there to answer any questions,” said Ray Walker, MAP Director.
Registration for the Medicare 101 events is not required. However, attendees are encouraged to arrive early as seating will be limited. For more information about the Medicare 101 Events and other educational resources offered by MAP, please visit map.oid.ok.gov or call 800-763-2828.