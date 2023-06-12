Okemah awarded $10,000 grant from TSET

TSET Awards $160,000 to Cities for Projects that Improve Community Health OKLAHOMA CITY (June 9, 2023) – The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors awarded $160,000 to five Oklahoma communities to support health-promoting projects. The funds, given under the TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program, were awarded to communities that have implemented policies to support local health, including tobacco-free areas and access to healthy foods and physical activity. Grant funds may be used for a variety of projects that support healthy and active living. Previous awards have been used for walking trails, farmers market venues, splash pads, basketball courts and outdoor physical equipment. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants were awarded to: Community County Amount Project City of Bethany Oklahoma $120,000 Renovating Ron Clark Park City of Okemah Okfuskee $10,000 Lighting in community park Town of Amber Grady $10,000 Installing a community basketball court Town of Kansas Delaware $10,000 Upgrading park equipment and installing speed bumps Town of Roff Pontotoc $10,000 Installing new playground equipment at Roff City Park “Cities and towns play an important role in health, from protecting the air we breathe to ensuring access to nutritious food and safe spaces for daily activity,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “TSET is proud to support those communities working to improve the health of their residents.” To date, TSET has awarded more than $4.9 million in incentive grants to communities throughout Oklahoma. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as grants are awarded on a first come, first serve basis. TSET, created by Oklahoma voters in 2000, is a grantmaking state agency with the mission to improve the health and lives of Oklahomans by lowering rates of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, the primary causes of preventable death in the state. For more information and guidelines about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants, visit tinyurl.com/incentive-grants or contact Laura Matlock, program manager, at lauram@tset.ok.gov. ### The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. To learn more, go to Oklahoma.gov/TSET. This email was sent to office@okemahnewsleader.com using GovDelivery Communications Cloud on behalf of: Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust · 2800 N. Lincoln, Ste 200 · Oklahoma City, OK 73105