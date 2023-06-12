Okemah Housing Standard Board to Meet June 13 at 6:00 p.m.

A notice for a special meeting of the Okemah Standard Housing Board was sent out this afternoon (June 12) at 4:22 announcing the special meeting for Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 pm at the Okemah City Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is the discussion and possible approval for abatement and bid openings for property.

The individual properties are not listed nor identified. They are only listed and identified by number. There are 13 properties listed on the agenda.

According to Oklahoma State Statute , a 48 hour notice is required before a special meeting can be called. Please see section 12 below

