Free environmental law enforcement training day available in Tulsa

By Trisha Gedon

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University Extension will partner with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to host the Oklahoma Environmental Law Enforcement Training Seminar in Tulsa.

This CLEET-accredited training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 at the Greenwood Chamber Conference Room, 122 N. Greenwood Ave. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Eight hours of law enforcement credit is available. To register, contact Keima Borsuah, OSU Extension assistant state specialist with the Solid Waste Management Program, at 405-744-9827.

“Illegal dumpsites continue to be a problem across Oklahoma, especially along Oklahoma’s backroads,” Borsuah said. “They’re unsightly, dangerous and have a negative impact on the environment by contaminating the soil, groundwater, drinking water, wells and streams. They can also have a negative impact on property values.”

Seminar topics include:

What is environmental crime?

Who investigates environmental crimes?

Hazardous waste

Open burning

Overview of environmental crime statutes

Safe Drinking Water Act

Participants will receive the following:

Expertise in environmental crimes investigations involving solid and hazardous waste, air and water pollution, open burning and agency jurisdiction issues.

Knowledge in identifying resources for improving local law enforcement programs.

Networking opportunities with others involved in environmental law enforcement.

Chad Keller, senior environmental specialist with the Department of Environmental Quality, will instruct the class. Keller has been with the DEQ for 29 years and serves as a sergeant in the Criminal Investigation Unit.

Contact Borsuah at 405-744-9827 or keima.kamara@okstate.edu for more information.

OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state’s 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.

