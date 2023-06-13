Red Cross receives donation

from NextEra Energy Resources

Gift will support disaster response and relief in Oklahoma

[TULSA, JUNE 12, 2023] — The American Red Cross has received a donation of $15,000 from NextEra Energy Resources, LLC through its charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation, to support Oklahoma tornado and storm relief efforts.

As a longstanding supporter, NextEra Energy Resources continues to work with the Red Cross to help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters large and small. From hurricanes to home fires, NextEra Energy Resources has been integral in the Red Cross’ mission to alleviate human suffering by providing time and financial resources to support communities across the nation.

“We become a part of the communities where our projects are located, and we believe in building strong relationships within those places. Having seen the devastating effects the tornadoes had on our neighbors, we thought it was important to help those families in need,” said Tricia Hale, Executive Director of Development for NextEra Energy Resources. “As much as we all hope the next emergency will never come, we recognize the importance of being prepared and want to help replenish the resources that support the American Red Cross of Oklahoma.”

More than a dozen tornadoes ripped through the state this spring, damaging homes and businesses, and leaving hundreds of families wondering what to do next.

The Red Cross mobilized teams to assess the extent of damage and the needs of impacted communities with the support of local emergency management. Recovery work is ongoing.

“During an emergency, Red Cross disaster workers are there to shelter, feed and provide comfort. Simple acts like offering a shoulder to lean on or delivering a hot meal take on profound meaning when someone has lost everything,” said Alice Townsend, Regional CEO for the Red Cross of Oklahoma. “It takes substantial investment in training, equipment and supplies for us to be that reassuring presence. So, we’re grateful for NextEra Energy Resources’ support of disaster relief.”