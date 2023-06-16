Governor Stitt to Send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to Southern Border

Thursday, June 1, Governor Kevin Stitt commited to sending Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in the wake of President Biden’s failure to secure and protect our nation. The commitment comes in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s call for reinforcements as Texas responds to the ongoing crisis.

“As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” said Governor Stitt. “Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we’re sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation.”

Governor Stitt is joined by 12 other Republican governors in stating their commitment to helping at the border.

The joint statement reads, in part: “President Biden has abandoned his constitutional responsibility to secure the border and continues to fail to prevent millions of migrants from illegally crossing into our country. The illegal flow of criminals, drugs, and contraband moving across our border creates an untenable situation for all states.”

“In response, Republican governors are providing support where Biden failed. The personnel and resources from our states will enhance Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star security mission to deter and repel unlawful border crossings along the southern border.”

Republican governors have announced the following resources to supplement Operation Lone Star:

1,305 National Guardsmen

231 Law Enforcement Personnel

On September 20, 2021, Governor Stitt sent a letter with 25 Republican governors to President Biden asking that he meet on the border crisis within 15 days. To this day, the letter has never received a response from the White House.

On October 11, 2021, Governor Stitt and eight other governors visited the border and received a law enforcement briefing from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd regarding the southern border crisis which has impacted the use, trafficking, and distribution of illicit drugs in Oklahoma.

On April 19, 2022, Governor Stitt joined 25 other Republican governors to form the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combatting human smuggling, and interdicting the transportation of drugs into our states.